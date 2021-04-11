The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in three southern counties in West Virginia, including Raleigh County.
“Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
Raleigh County
- April 12 and 13, 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/.
- April 14 and 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/.
In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Raleigh County:
- Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley; Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Beckley Health Right, 111 Randolph St., Beckley; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Walgreens, 886 Ritter Drive, Beaver; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Additionally, West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov or locate a vaccine at www.vaccinefinder.org.