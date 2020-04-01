In efforts to practice social distancing, the Raleigh County School system began distributing five days-worth of meals to students one day a week last week. On Wednesday, the school system strategy felt short.
Twelve different buses were to distribute meals at multiple sites across the county, but several parents noted a bus never arrived at their stop or the distributing sites they ventured to ran out of food.
One Raleigh County resident, with three children in the school system, complained of the lack of organization at some of the sites. After stopping at one location, Bible Baptist Church in MacArthur, the resident – who asked for anonymity to speak freely – said people formed a line to receive their meals, which lacked social distancing.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, people should maintain six feet from others when out in public places.
"There was absolutely no social distancing taking place as many people in the line were only a mere 12 inches a part," the resident stated. “The workers passing out food announced there was no more food after only about three minutes.”
Superintendent of Schools David Price said for Wednesday's distribution, 1,500 student meal packs were prepared, which consisted of 15,000 meals. He said the school system worked to distribute the meals to various sites throughout the county Wednesday.
"We distributed what we had available to use," he said. "We're working on next week to be able to provide more, we're working with our distributors and the entities we have available to try and get where we need to be. We will try again next week, and we will announce where those sites will be, but we ask people to just be patient. We know there is a lot of frustration through all of this."
Price noted the school system is doing everything it can to feed as many students as possible, and said it takes several days for those preparing the meals to get everything organized.
"We need to remember while we're doing this, we're also trying to limit social distancing as much as possible, and it can make it hard when you have six to 10 people trying to prepare all of those meals," Price said. We have to think of our employees and their health and well-being as well, while we try to answer the call for the massive task we've been handed in a way we've never had to do it before."
Additionally, Price said they've gotten several reports of people who are not students getting meals to take home. He stressed the importance of your children being in the car with you when you drive to pick up the meals, or you will not receive them come next week.
"We must have evidence the student is there," he said. "I hope folks understand that we have a lot of people in need, and we are doing our absolute best to try and fulfill that need. We're doing the best we can with what we have. We know it's frustrating for everyone, it's frustrating for us."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH