Raleigh County Schools will be delivering five days worth of meals to students Wednesday, as part of the COVID-19 response.
Scheduling and drop-off areas and times have changed since last week, and distribution will now include the following:
• Bus 260 will deliver to the Clear Fork area, including Clear Fork Dist. Fire Department from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Dorthy Assembly of God Church from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 206 will deliver to the Marsh Fork area including Coal River Fire Department on Saxon/Arnett Road from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and the old Dairy Queen in Pettus from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 262 will deliver to the Liberty High School/Saxon area, including Bolt Post Office from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Saxon Bridge from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 214 will deliver to Eccles area, including Eccles First Baptist Church from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Grace Point Fellowship Church in Harper from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 259 will deliver to the Ridgeview area, including the intersection of Robinson and Campbell in Glen White from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Old Lester Fire Department on Hoo Hoo Hollow from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m., and Slab Fork Post Office from 12:45 to 1 p.m.
• Bus 236 will deliver to the Coal City area, including the Old Sophia/Soak Creek Elementary from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Rhodell Fire Department from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 31 will also deliver to the Coal City area, including the Midway Post Office from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., Sullivan Camp from noon to 12:15 p.m., and Fireco Church from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
• Bus 248 will deliver to the Ghent area, including Camp Creek Baptist Church on Ellison Ridge from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., and Odd Church across from Odd Post Office from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Bus 33 will deliver to the Daniels area, including the Community Road and Pluto Road intersection from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Abraham Freewill Baptist Church on Bragg Road from noon to 12:20 p.m..
• Bus 92 will deliver to the Beckley area, including Beckley Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Bus 249 will deliver to the Stratton area, including Stratton Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Bus 216 will deliver to the Park area, including the Raleigh Post Office from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Bible Baptist Church located located at the MacArthur and Old Eccles intersection from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m., and the Southern West Virginia Multi-cultural Center on Broadway Street from 12:50 to 1:10 p.m.
Raleigh County Superintendent of School David Price has reported the situation with food distribution is ever-changing, and he will continue to provide updates via social media, the Raleigh County Schools website, and SchoolMessenger phone notifications.
