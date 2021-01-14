Raleigh County students will resume in-person learning via the blended model that Raleigh County Schools has followed since the beginning of the school year, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Thursday evening.
In a pre-recorded message to parents, Price said the blended model will continue starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Students with surnames starting with A-K will go on Monday and Tuesday, while students L-Z will attend Wednesday and Thursday.
Elementary and middle school students will stay with the blended in-person model, regardless of the Covid color-coded map.
High school students (grades 9-12) will learn remotely for the entire week if the map shows Raleigh in the "red" on Sunday.
If Raleigh goes to "red" during the week, high school students will learn remotely for the rest of the week.
Students who were enrolled in virtual learning first semester and who have opted to return to in-person learning will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Price said.
The last day to opt out of virtual learning is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by 5 p.m.
More information on opting out of virtual learning is available under the "Virtual Learning" tab on Raleigh Schools website at https://boe.rale.k12.wv.us/
Price made the announcement one day after the West Virginia Board of Education issued guidelines for Gov. Jim Justice's order that the state return to in-person learning, preferably for five days a week, on Jan. 19.
