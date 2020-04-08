Raleigh County Schools will be distributing five days-worth of meals to students Thursday at various schools while students aren't in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week Raleigh County Schools ran out of meals to send students home with, so this week they have added a few stipulations to picking up the meals.
The meal distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and to be eligible students must be enrolled in Raleigh County in grades Pre-K-12.
"Please be prepared to share the names of the children in the vehicle, we will be verifying students are enrolled in Raleigh County Schools," school officials stated. "To ensure the meal pick-up is safe and orderly, please stay in your car until food is delivered to you."
The school sites will include: Beckley Stratton Middle; Bradley Elementary; Clear Fork District Elementary; Crescent Elementary; Daniels Elementary; Fairdale Elementary; Ghent Elementary; Independence Middle; Mabscott Elementary; Marsh Fork Elementary; Maxwell Hill Elementary; Park Middle; Ridgeview Elementary; Shady Spring Middle; Stanaford Elementary; Stratton Elementary; and Woodrow Wilson High.
"This situation is ever changing," school officials said. "As Superintendent David Price receives information he will be providing updates via social media, county website, and SchoolMessenger phone notifications."
