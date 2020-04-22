Raleigh County Schools meal distribution today

Raleigh County Schools will continue its meal distribution for students amid COVID-19 Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.
Although students will not be returning to school for the remainder of the academic year, per the instruction of Gov. Jim Justice, schools will continue working to provide meals for the students until other plans are made.
Raleigh County Schools will distribute Wednesday five days-worth of meals to students from 2 to 4 p.m. at the following school locations: Beckley Stratton Middle; Bradley Elementary; Clear Fork District Elementary; Cranberry Prosperity Elementary; Daniels Elementary; Fairdale Elementary; Ghent Elementary; Independence Middle; Mabscott Elementary; Marsh Fork Elementary; Maxwell Hill Elementary; Park Middle; Ridgeview Elementary; Shady Spring Middle; Stanaford Elementary; Stratton Elementary; and Woodrow Wilson High School.
Raleigh County School officials ask all those who attend to receive meals to stay in their vehicles while doing so, and students must also be present for the meals to be distributed.
— Jordan Hatfield