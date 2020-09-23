The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 in the nine-country region of southern West Virginia that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Raleigh County led the way with eight new cases, pushing its overall total since March to 487.
Greenbrier County added four cases in the DHHR’s Wednesday report as did Nicholas County while all other counties stayed flat.
Across the state, the DHHR reported 120 new cases and a 3.35 positive test rate.
There are 3,464 active cases in the state, according to the DHHR.
DHHR confirmed two Covid-related deaths out of Kanawha County on Wednesday, a 91-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, bringing the toll to 319.
Cases per county: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).
