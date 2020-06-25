Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continued to spike in southern West Virginia on Thursday with Raleigh County reporting its biggest one-day increase since counting began in March.
According to the latest data reported Thursday afternoon by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Raleigh County’s total jumped by eight from Wednesday, pushing its total to 42 cases.
Greenbrier County, too, reported an increase, adding five, which pushed its total case count to 57. Fayette County added two confirmed cases, hiking its total to 64. And Mercer County, according to the DHHR numbers, was up three to a total of 30.
In nine southern West Virginia counties, the DHHR has confirmed 223 cases, up 55 cases or 32.7 percent from a week prior. Since June 1, when cases throughout the region totaled 111, significant increases have been recorded in Raleigh County (from 15 to 42), Mercer County (from 13 to 30) Greenbrier County (from nine to 57), and Fayette County (from 50 to 64).
Lesser populated counties of Wyoming (7), Summers (1), Nicholas (8), Monroe (8) and McDowell (6) have avoided any significant spikes.
Berkeley County, in the Eastern Panhandle, leads all 55 counties in the state with 423 cases of Covid-19. Kanawha County has reported the second most of all counties with 278.
Statewide, the DHHR was reporting 1,918 lab results in the prior 24 hours with 40 of those being positive for the virus. That pushed the positive test rate to 2.19 percent, higher than it has been in a while.
This week, the DHHR has reported 155 confirmed cases out of 9,404 lab results for a positive test rate of 1.64 percent.
Overall, the DHHR has the results of 159,962 lab results, 2,694 of which were positive, for a test rate result of 1.68 percent.
A database kept by the New York Times identifies West Virginia as one of 29 states where the number of confirmed cases is climbing. Maryland and Virginia are two of 12 states where counts are in decline.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (102/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (278/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (30/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (147/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/14), Putnam (49/1), Raleigh (42/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4), Wyoming (7/0).