As confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped overnight in Raleigh County, accelerating a spike in recent weeks, the county’s first death caused by complications from Covid-19 was confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
In its afternoon press release, the DHHR said a 98-year-old man from Raleigh County became the county’s first and the state’s 116th victim of the highly contagious disease.
The county also reported 166 cases of the disease, 15 more than on Thursday afternoon. With 12,214 lab results, Raleigh County’s overall positive test rate is 1.36 percent – lower than the state’s overall rate of 2.34 percent.
According to the DHHR, of the 166 cases reported so far, 53 are considered “active."
The county also has six cases that are considered “probable.”
The number of confirmed cases in the county has been rising rapidly, especially in the last three weeks.
On July 10, the county had recorded 68 cases. A week later, on July 17, the county had 92 confirmed cases, a rise of 24 cases or 35.3 percent. From July 17 to July 24, there were another 27 cases, and then on Friday, 47 more cases, a spike of nearly 40 percent in one week.
Other counties in southern West Virginia have been experiencing increase cases, especially in Mercer County where an outbreak at a nursing home in Princeton has resulted in three deaths. Mercer’s confirmed case grew by 10 from Thursday to Friday afternoon’s report, pushing its total to 138.
McDowell County added five cases on Friday, according to the DHHR, bringing its total to 25. Fayette County added two more cases on Friday, Greenbrier added one as did Wyoming, Nicholas and Summers counties. The Wyoming County Health Department reported Thursday that it had counted 24 cases.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (623/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (306/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (126/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (67/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (73/0), Hancock (93/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (182/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (283/5), Kanawha (785/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (61/0), Logan (133/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (138/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (119/2), Monongalia (880/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (248/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (99/23), Putnam (158/1), Raleigh (166/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (222/11), Wyoming (20/0).