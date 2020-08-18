Raleigh County recorded two deaths related to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, both men, one an 80-year-old, the other a 74-year-old, and both former patients at a nursing home in Beckley.
Candance Hurd, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department administrator, confirmed both victims were patients at Pine Lodge, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center at 405 Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where 35 residents and 5 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the DHHR database.
The deaths bring the state’s total to three, the state’s total to 164.
Raleigh County has experienced a surge in confirmed cases over the past several weeks, spurred in part by the outbreak at Pine Lodge. Hurd said today that the spread in Raleigh County is not confined to the nursing home but is community based.
Since July 18, the number of Covid cases in the county has jumped from to 92 to 306, a 233 percent increase. Over the same time, the number of cases statewide has jumped 73 percent percent, from 5,042 to 8,731.