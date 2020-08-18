Raleigh County recorded two deaths related to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, both men, one an 80-year-old, the other a 74-year-old, and both former patients at a nursing home in Beckley.
Candance Hurd, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department administrator, confirmed both victims were patients at Pine Lodge, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center at 405 Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where 35 residents and 5 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the DHHR database today.
The deaths bring the county’s total to three and the state’s total to 164.
Just as school boards around the state have been making plans to open schools, Raleigh County has experienced a surge in confirmed cases over the past several weeks, spurred in part by the outbreak at the Pine Lodge.
Since July 18, the number of Covid cases in the county has jumped from to 92 to 306, a 233 percent increase. Over the same time, the number of cases statewide has jumped 73 percent percent, from 5,042 to 8,731.
Hurd said Tuesday that the spread in Raleigh County is community based and that there is no one cause.
"We have seen multiple types of spread in the community,” Hurd stated in a response to an email from The Register-Herald. "People taking vacation and family visiting from out of state among others.”
Hurd said the local health department is working closely with Pine Lodge, the State Health Department and the regional epidemiologist to investigate and control the transmission of the disease. She said she has two staffers conducting contact tracing while also utilizing DHHR contact tracers.
On Tuesday, the DHHR reported two additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Raleigh County.
At WVU Tech in Beckley, 640 students and 178 faculty and staff have tested for the virus with two students testing positive. Those results are included in the county total, according to Hurd. Tech is coordinating its testing with the State Health Department and the Beckley–Raleigh County Health Department.
Across the WVU system, there have been 96 positive test results – 92 students and four faculty or staff – out of 16,046 tests between July 21-Aug. 16.
Monogalia County, home to WVU, reported nine more cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing its total to 1,001. One month ago, on July 18, the county’s total stood at 693.
Because of that spike, Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order on Aug. 1 closing all bars in the county. That order was extended this past week.
WVU is pushing forward to opening classrooms at its Beckley and Keyser campuses on Wednesday, along with all professional programs and some graduate programs at the Morgantown campus. Next Wednesday, Aug. 26, WVU welcomes undergraduates and other graduate program students back to campus
But it has not been easy up north.
West Virginia University officials said Monday they are aware of recent off-campus parties that some students hosted and attended, and the office of Student Conduct is reviewing the reports from this past weekend.
On Tuesday, according to MetroNews, campus officials said meetings were planned for Wednesday between the West Virginia University Office of Student Conduct and some students who may have been taking part in off-campus parties in apparent violation of Covid-19 policies and guidelines.
University officials said they will not tolerate behaviors that violate local and state public safety orders or WVU’s own health and safety guidelines.
“It was very disappointing to see the reports of numerous parties being held around Morgantown this past weekend,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “Being a Mountaineer means living our values. We expect our students to show their respect and appreciation for others by wearing their masks and following the rules. There will be consequences for those who refuse to do the right thing — including expulsion.”
Failure to follow WVU’s health and safety policies or the state and local public health orders which include a prohibition of social gatherings of more than 25 people could result in a charge and sanctions under the Student Conduct Code.
“Let me be clear: Reports of inappropriate behaviors and activities will be addressed,” Farris said.
Major universites are struggling to control coronavirus outbreaks to keep their classrooms open. On Monday, the University of North Carolina called off all on campus classes after several clusters of Covid-19 outbreak had been reported in different residence halls. The school, the first large university in the country to shut down cases after students returned, moved all undergraduate courses online after 177 students tested positive and another 349 students were forced to quarantine because of possible exposure.
On Tuesday, Michigan State University’s president announced that it was going online for undergraduate programs this fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school's president announced Tuesday.
Notre Dame, too, was retracing its steps and closing face-to-faces classes for the next two weeks – at least. On Tuesday, the school reported that at least 147 people on campus had tested positive since since students began returning in early August for the start of classes on Aug 10.
Back in southern West Virginia, all K-12 school districts are cleared to open Sept. 8. Under metrics in the new school alert system color-coded map, Greenbrier (1.2), Monroe (0.0) and Nicholas (1.7) are posting the lowest 7-day rolling averages of confirmed cases per 100,000 people, earning the least restrictive “green” classification. Mercer Counted posted the highest at 9.0, but even it was good to go with a “yellow” classification. Fayette County followed with a rating of 8.1. Wyoming (7.7), Raleigh (7.2), Summers (5.7) and McDowell (5.7) counties are all classified as “yellow.”
Logan County, with a rating of 46.0, is red and will not be allowed to open unless it can turnaround its fortunes in a hurry. Boone (10.7) and Mingo (13.4) counties are classified as “orange.”
Fayette County’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped by seven on Tuesday, pushing its total to 175. Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas and Summers counties did not report any additional cases. McDowell Count gained one as did Mercer County. Wyoming County actually dropped back to 47 from 48 confirmed cases.
The DHHR Tuesday online database home page said there were 99 new confirmed cases, but a chart inside the site indicated the new cases were at 107 which lines up with its stated 2.19 percent daily positive test rate out of 4,889 lab results.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), Wyoming (47).