A day after parents in Raleigh County asked the school board to open up schools for at least four days of weekly attendance by all students, the county moved closer to having to lock students out.
The county landed in yellow in the Department of Health and Human Services color coded map on Wednesday because its positive Covid-19 test rate rose to 3.07 percent. It had been 1.98 percent one week ago. The next step up, gold, begins at 4.0. Orange, where schools must move to distance learning and cease all athletic competitions, starts at 5.0.
The county’s infection rate of 22.0 cases per 100,000 population on a rolling seven day average on Wednesday is already in orange. One week ago, its infection rate was 11.49.
In the daily DHHR pandemic report on Wednesday, Raleigh added 18 more confirmed Covid cases. Over the past week, cases have increased by 117 – or 17 percent. Since Oct. 1, the county has piled on 260 new cases, a 48.3 percent spike.
Mercer County, which added 16 more cases on Wednesday, moved to gold on the state map. In the past week, Mercer has added 142 confirmed cases, a 23 percent surge. Since Oct. 1, the county has added 318 cases, a 74 percent jump.
Wyoming County, deep in the most restrictive red category, dug further into that trench in the Wednesday DHHR report with another 29 confirmed cases. One week ago it had 187 confirmed cases, adding 98 over the past seven days for a 52 percent leap. On Oct. 1, the county had reported a cumulative 121 cases. It now stands 164 cases above that – a 135 percent increase.
Wyoming’s infection rate has skied from 37.13 one week ago to 65.15 Wednesday. It’s daily positive test rate came in at 9.11 percent.
Elsewhere around The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, Fayette County added 10 cases while Summers County added three. McDowell and Monroe each added two cases and Greenbrier and Nicholas counties each added a single case.
Collectively, the nine counties added 82 cases in the Wednesday report.
Also Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, a 73-year old man from Mercer County, an 85-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 84-year-old woman from Ohio County.
Statewide, West Virginia added 358 cases and recorded a daily positive test rate of 4.29 percent, moving the cumulative rate to 2.88.
Hospitalizations hit 226 – a record.
Intensive care unit cases totaled 83, another record.
Patients on ventilators numbered 27, not a record but up from 18 since Oct. 22.
And there are 4,557 active Covid cases in the state.
The DHHR will make testing available on Thursday at:
Mercer County, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
Monroe County, 2 p.m. – p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown
Wyoming County, Noon – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville
Cases per county: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).