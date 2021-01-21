Raleigh County Health Department Administrator steps down

Raleigh County Health Department Administrator Candace Hurd stepped down as administrator of the local health department in December, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed Thursday.
Hurd led the department during the coronavirus pandemic and managed testing and vaccines until seeking medical leave in December.
Tolliver said Hurd and other county health employees have worked 80- to 100-hour weeks since the pandemic started.
He estimated there are currently 15 to 20 employees at the Raleigh health department.
It was not immediately clear on Thursday afternoon if West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had appointed an acting administrator.
This is a developing story.