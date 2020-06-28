Raleigh County’s count of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon continued a recent climb, adding four more since Saturday and pushing its total to 50, according to the Sunday afternoon tally by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Since Thursday, the DHHR has recorded 16 additional cases adding to a June spike. On June 1, the county had 15 cases, according to the DHHR.
Fayette County, too, has been adding cases with three more on Sunday for a total of 67. Greenbrier County added one case, according to DHHR numbers, pushing its total to 59. On Saturday, the county health department reported on its website that it had counted 61 cumulative cases.
Mercer County, too, is experiencing an uptick with three more cases reported Sunday for a grand total of 36 to date.
Summers County added its second case overall on Sunday.
The state’s daily positive test rate registered at 1.18 percent on Sunday after 1,184 lab tests returned 14 positive results.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (292/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (7/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (87/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (50/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8), Wyoming (7/0).