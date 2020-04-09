Raleigh County Schools distributed more meals Thursday in efforts to continue feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 45 school buses delivered the meals to the 18 different schools throughout the county for distribution, with over 90 drivers volunteering to drive or ride on a bus, and even school bus mechanics helped load buses, according to Del. Chris Toney (R-Raleigh). Meals were provided by U.S. Foods, and the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
Last week during the Raleigh County Schools' food distribution, school officials ran out of meals to give students. However, this week, efforts were more successful due to more stipulations being enforced, including serving at multiple different schools sites and verifying that each student receiving meals was enrolled in Raleigh County Schools.
"This week we distributed 56,000 meals to students at our 18 school drop off locations," Superintendent of Schools David Price said. "We want to make sure to give a special thank-you to Jeremiah Johnson and the staff over at Black Knight for assisting Raleigh County Schools this week. They've been a great partner."
Teresa Baker with the Office of Child Nutrition also assisted staff at Black Knight by making sure students were getting the meals they need.
"Our cooks, bus drivers, teachers, principals, all of them, many came out today to and made sure food was distributed, and all of them were volunteering to make sure that happened," Price said.
Raleigh County Schools will not distribute meals next week because it's their originally scheduled Spring Break, but Price said the week of April 20, they will be back with another plan of action.
