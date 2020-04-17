The Raleigh County Courthouse will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, April 20.
Call 304-255-9146 for the courthouse directory. Appointments will need to be requested 24 hours in advance.
The County Commission encourages the public to continue to utilize our Courthouse services by phone, drop box, U.S. mail, email and online.
Each County department reserves the right to determine if the request for appointment is deemed a necessity and requires an in-person visit. Any business that can be transacted by other means offered will be encouraged. The County Commission also encourages the public to take recommended health safety precautions and practice social distancing and wear a mask and gloves while in the Courthouse.
To contact county officials, visit:
Raleigh County Commission website - www.raleighcounty.org
Raleigh County Clerk’s website - www.raleighcountyclerk.com
Raleigh County Assessor’s website - www.raleighcountyassessor.com
Pay Raleigh County Taxes online at https://raleighcountysheriff.com/
Voters Registration can be done online at https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/GoVoteWV.aspx