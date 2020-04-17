The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site, 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
Highlights of the agenda include work to lay the levy for fiscal year 2020-21, an emergency change order for the location of Precinct #71, approval of Lake Stephens Campground upgrades and Wi-Fi installation and the Bradley-Prosperity PSD - West Raleigh Sewer System pre-engineering work.
l l l
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com