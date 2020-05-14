The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. in regular session at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
New Business
— Exonerations
— Budget Revisions
— New Employee- Glenna Lafferty, Sheriff’s Tax Dept. (Records Clerk)
— New Employee- Curt Gillispie, County Clerks Voters Registration (Deputy Clerk)
— County Clerk- Emergency Change Order- Precinct 84
— Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Raleigh County Property Safety Ordinance (formerly known as Abandon Building Ordinance)
— 2020 Tax Year- Personal Property & Real Estate Oath Pages- Tax Books
— Intergovernmental Agreement- Raleigh County Commission, City of Beckley & Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
— Raleigh County Community Corrections Monthly Grant Report
— Minor Boundary Adjustment- Petition for Annexation by the Town of Sophia and Jeffery & Kristy Taylor
— Raleigh County Memorial Airport Authority Grant Approval
— Clearfork Rail Trail- AML Soft Cost Sub Recipient Payment Request No. 5 ($157,500)
Old Business
Public Participation
Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
Reports of Officers and Committees
Bills, Communications and Appointments
Receipts and Disbursements
Adjournment
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
