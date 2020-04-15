The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site located at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1. Exonerations
5.2. Budget Revisions
5.3. Lay the Levy- Fiscal Year 2020-2021
5.4. Emergency Change Order for Location of Precinct #71
5.5. Raleigh County Community Corrections Monthly Grant Report
5.6. New Employee- Raleigh County Commission- Isaac Lilly (Maintenance)
5.7. Approval of Lake Stephens Campground Upgrades and Wi-Fi Installation
5.8. Bradley- Prosperity PSD- West Raleigh Sewer System Pre-Engineering Work
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com