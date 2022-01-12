The number of active Covid cases in Raleigh County jumped by nearly 300 in a day while seven more Covid deaths were counted in the county in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The nearly 60 percent rise in active cases accounted for a vast majority of the increases in the category posted across the region and the state.
The county reported 799 cases on Tuesday, up from 500 the day before. The additional deaths pushed the county’s total to 240, also ahead of all other counties in the region.
Across the nine-country region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, there were 341 additional Covid active cases reported Tuesday, pushing its total to 2,167. Statewide, the number moved up from 13,268 on Monday to 13,607 on Tuesday – a gain of 339 cases.
The DHHR also reported 29 more Covid deaths in the last day, with 14 of them coming from the region. The state’s total is now 5,481 with 1,013 of those comning from the region.
Once again, new Covid cases were running hot on Tuesday – at a record 4,440, besting the previous high of 4,047 on Jan. 7.
The statewide positive test rate remained high as well, coming in at 18.55 percent, the 13th consecutive day that reading was above 15 percent and the seventh time since the new year that the reading has hit 18 percent or higher.
Covid hospitalizations were up to 843 on Tuesday from 810 on Monday, the third consecutive day above 800 and the tenth consecutive day above 700. The reading was 498 on Thanksgiving.
The number of patients in intensive care was down by seven to 216, while the number on ventilator breathing support was up seven to 138.
In the Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Hancock County, an 85-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year-old male from Mercer County, a 68-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year-old female from Wood County, a 61-year-old female from Upshur County, a 43-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year-old female from Putnam County, a 69-year-old female from Marion County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old female from Marion County, a 43-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year-old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old female from Taylor County, an 88-year-old female from Summers County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Mingo County, a 72-year-old male from Marshall County, a 74-year-old female from Lewis County, a 63-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year-old female from Cabell County.
Active cases per county were: Fayette (292), Greenbrier (239), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Monroe (89), Nicholas (91), Raleigh (799), Summers (67) and Wyoming (124).
Of all people in West Virginia, 52.5 percent are fully vaccinated. And of the 940,882 eligible for a booster, 38.0 percent have received one.