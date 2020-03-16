Raleigh Commission on Aging halting some services

In an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be discontinuing all non-essential services including line dancing classes, exercise classes, history class, Bible study, Alzheimer’s Support Group and other meetings. In addition, the exercise room and the computer lab will be closed.
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging has decided to continue essential services including home-delivered meals, congregate meals, transportation to the center for lunch, medical transportation, in-home services, and adult day care with some adaptations to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
These changes are effective immediately through April 1. Raleigh County Commission on Aging recognizes the fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to understand that further changes may be necessary.