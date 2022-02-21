Raleigh BOE to consider mask policy Tuesday

Raleigh County Schools officials will be making a recommendation to the board of education on Tuesday about the countywide mask policy and whether any changes should be made, as Covid cases have been on the decline.
Raleigh County had a positivity rate of 16.6 percent on Monday, according to the site Covid Act Now, which the site listed as “extremely high.”
David Price, superintendent of Raleigh schools, said Monday that he has worked closely with Raleigh Schools Director of Nursing Angie Foster to determine the most effective recommendation, based on a variety of factors that include the number of positive Covid cases.
He declined to share the recommendation he will be making prior to the meeting.
“We’re just going to try to do what we think is right,” Price said. “The goal isn’t necessarily always to try to keep everybody happy, but I’ll be honest and will be very forthcoming with them.
“It’s on the agenda to discuss all of strategies. Mask requirements are part of our strategies at this time,” he added. “We said all along that we’ll be watching the numbers [of cases] and paying attention to it and adjusting it, as necessary, whatever that may be.
“I don’t want to go out and say things before we have a meeting, and before I talk to the board about it,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could update mask guidelines this week, as Covid cases across the country continue to drop.
West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Monday that the state could see the Covid pandemic ease into an endemic.
A disease is called an “epidemic” when there is a sudden rise in cases in one region. When a disease spreads across several countries and affects a large number of people, health officials classify it as a pandemic.
When a disease spreads regularly in a region and never quite goes away, it is called endemic. An example of an endemic virus is the flu.
The Covid-19 virus is not yet considered endemic, but medical experts expect that it eventually will be.
“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Dr. Marsh said on Monday. “We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity.”
He said if the Covid virus does not mutate into a more serious strain, the nation will likely start to transition to “a more endemic sort of mode.”
In March 2020, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad, prior to her appointment by Gov. Jim Justice to WVDHHR, told West Virginians that the Covid pandemic would likely last at least two years.
Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday that, in less than one month, total active cases statewide have decreased by more than 75 percent, while hospitalizations have decreased by more than 41 percent.
The United States is also seeing a steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Total confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide reported Saturday only slightly topped 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago, The Associated Press reported, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned it is still risky to abandon masking altogether, but most states have announced plans to loosen mask restrictions, with California and Utah officials even reporting that their states will respond to Covid as an endemic.
The current Raleigh Schools mask policy requires students and school employees to wear masks inside schools and on buses.
Although Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital (BARH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Blaine in January — when the county saw a 33 percent increase in positive Covid tests — urged local residents to wear N-95 masks or, at the very least, a surgical mask, the current school policy does not set a standard for the type of mask that students wear.
Blaine said the best standard is an N-95 mask, and he said that cloth masks provide little protection for the community in stopping the spread of Covid.
A group of parents in the county have appeared at past board meetings to ask the board to eliminate the mask policy.
In response to these parents, the board had voted against a recommendation by Price and Foster in August, following an unruly meeting, that students and teachers wear masks indoors and had instead made it voluntary to wear masks inside schools. The board said that the policy could change if the number of Covid cases increased.
The number increased, prompting the board to adopt the current mandatory mask policy on Sept. 8 and again on Oct. 14.
A group of parents are planning to attend the regular board meeting Tuesday evening to request that the board rescind the universal mask mandate inside of schools.
The vaccination rate in Raleigh County was nearly 60 percent on Monday, state health officials reported.
Some parents in Raleigh County have expressed concerns that elderly people within families may be harmed if students contract the virus at school and bring it into their families.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health on Monday offered advice to students, teachers and parents on how to make a personal choice on when it is wise to wear a mask.
“I recommend that people make an educated, personal decision regarding mask wearing,” said Muscari. “If one is healthy and vaccinated/boosted, they likely have a very low risk of a bad, short-term outcome (hospitalization, death).
“One must weigh their personal risk tolerance,” he added. “Covid-19 cases are primarily the Omicron variant, which is largely viewed as milder than previous versions.
“With the combination of decreasing cases, along with mostly mild cases, one could think about being less cautious.
“However, if one has multiple comorbidities, unvaccinated, or lives with a high-risk individual, I would recommend being more cautious.”