Raleigh County students will continue to meet in the classroom two days per week, at least through Dec. 4, following a vote by the Raleigh Board of Education during the regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Several parents in attendance asked board members to allow students to return four or five days per week.
Citing school shutdowns in Wyoming County that occurred after students returned full-time and Covid-19 infection rates spiked, and citing input from Raleigh County Health Department officials, Raleigh BOE President Larry Ford said the board voted to stay with a "blended model" that allows students to have two days in the classroom and three days at home.
The plan divides students based on last name, so that social distancing is possible on school buses and schools in order to slow the transmission of Covid-19.
"There's no way to bring all the students back and to do the social distancing," said Ford. "The numbers continue to increase in West Virginia and Raleigh County, as well, so we don't seem to be getting a good handle on it, yet.
"Not just here in West Virginia. Watch ABC News," he added. "We're trying to do the right things to protect as many students as we can.
"And it's not just the students. It's the staff."
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported on Wednesday that there were 747,304 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,064 total cases and 436 deaths.
In Raleigh County, there have been a collective 713 confirmed cases and another 85 probable cases as of Wednesday.
Raleigh Superintendent David Price is in contact several times a day with Raleigh County Health Department officials, said Ford.
"The Raleigh County Health Department has been super in doing what they have been doing with the contact tracing," said Ford. "I've been told there's some counties that possibly don't have the same relationship with their health departments.
"We can't say enough good things about Raleigh County Health Department."
Some parents expressed frustration on Facebook after the meeting.
"Despite the many parents at the board meeting to speak, the Raleigh County Board of Education has decided to ignore us all and keep the blended model until Dec. 4," posted Mariesa Hatfield. "They have their own agenda and will not be swayed.
"They simply dismissed everything the parents had to say."
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Tuesday afternoon that he and other administrators have listened to parents' concerns and that they are taken seriously.
Ford also said parents' concerns are taken seriously.
"There's parents who come and talk to us. We hear them, and we know what they're saying," Ford said. "We're on their side, but we have to look at it in a whole lot bigger picture than just one student at home.
"Our main concern at the board is the safety of all students.
"We would all love, and the teachers would love, for the kids to be back in school and for this thing to go away," he said. "They want to be teaching their students."
Ford said Tuesday night that BOE members are aware that students are not learning as well as they would learn in their classrooms.
"They're not getting the education they would want to have, (as the would get) being in front of a teacher," said Ford. "That's a whole lot better than looking at a video.
"But it's just not the right time."
BOE will reassess the situation as Dec. 4 approaches, school officials reported.