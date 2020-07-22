Raleigh BOE approves 2020-21 calendar

Raleigh County school officials have approved an amended calendar for the 2020-21 academic year, but the Board of Education is still working out how to educate students in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh school officials reported.
The first calendar was scrapped when Gov. Jim Justice, in response to concerns of student safety, moved the first day of school to after Labor Day.
On the calendar approved by Raleigh BOE on Tuesday evening, students start on Sept. 8 and attend school through June 4, 2021. First semester ends Jan. 21, 2021. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 23 to Nov. 27. Christmas break is Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, and Spring Break is April 2 to April 9, 2021.
Raleigh Board of Education President Larry Ford said the calendar was approved by the Board.
"They had a really big team that worked on that," Ford said. "They've been working on all the options for a couple of months.
"Then, the ball keeps changing," he added. "We may have to adopt new changes."
At the next BOE meeting, Raleigh school board members must decide on a plan to educate students of all ages safely, with ever-shifting directions and guidelines from State Board of Education officials and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said earlier this month that a blended approach is the measure that the board will most likely present to the State Department of Education for approval.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A-L will be in classrooms two days per week, and students whose last names start with M-Z will attend two days. All students will study three days from home with remote or online learning.
Teachers may upload assignments onto devices of children who do not have internet access at home, said Price.
Virtual learning — 100 percent online school through Raleigh Schools — is available, too.
The blended approach will allow for social distancing measures to be observed on school buses and in classrooms, said Price.
Considerations for special needs and students in younger grades are being made, Raleigh County Education Association John Quesenberry said earlier this month.
Ford on Wednesday declined to talk about the details until the next BOE meeting.
"This whole pandemic thing is a moving target," Ford said. "You've just got to be ready to change when the situation changes.
"Hopefully, people are understanding," he said. "This is not going to go away on its own.
"We've got to kind of help it.
"Be sure to wear your mask, keep your distance," he advised.