Raleigh County added 21 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Sunday report from the Department of Health and Human Services, pushing its seven-day total to 288, a gain of 26 percent, as the state set records for hospitalizations, active cases, patients in intensive care units and people on ventilators.
McDowell County, meanwhile, added just two cases but its weekly gain of 291 cases reflects a 105.4 percent increase from a week ago.
McDowell leads all others in the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market in percentage gain while Raleigh leads in daily new cases and total number of cases.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 880 cases in its Sunday report, moving its cumulative daily positive test rate to 3.48 percent by virtue of a daily test rate of 5.26 percent.
The state has recorded 40,478 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic showed up in the state on March 17. In the past week, the state has added 6,806 cases, a climb of 21 percent.
The state set records in the Sunday report with 13,340 current cases, 433 hospitalizations, 133 patients in intensive care units and 59 people on ventilator support.
The DHHR confirmed four more Covid-related deaths on Sunday, moving the total to 662, including a 60-year-old woman from Summers County. The others were all men from Mineral County – a 91-year-old, a 72-year-old and an 80-year-old.
Cases per county: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).