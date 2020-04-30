Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rabies clinic scheduled June 6-16 in Raleigh County has been cancelled to accommodate the social distancing requirements.
Dog tags can still be obtained through the Raleigh County Assessors’ Office.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 5:55 am