Question: Is it safe to stay in hotels at this time and what should I be looking for to be safe?
Answer: I would be asking the hotel staff what methods they are using to clean the rooms in between guests. I would also avoid hotels and vacation spots that are too crowded at this time.
❖
Question: Is it possible to get COVID-19 a second time?
Answer: Yes. There are cases when a person is infected for a second time with COVID-19. We expect the second infection to not be as severe but at this time it is not well known what will happen with a second infection.
❖
Please remember to wash your hands with soap and water and #wear a mask and be kind to others.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH,
is a Beckley native who has
been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley, one in Princeton.