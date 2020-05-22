PUBLISHER'S MEMO: Final edition of the Saturday newspaper

To our readers:
The financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues its disruptive impact on The Register-Herald. In response, we are eliminating another day of print publication to counteract the significant loss of advertising revenue and to ensure the long-term stability of the newspaper.
Today’s paper will be the last Saturday edition of the paper.
Effective next week, The Register-Herald will print and distribute the newspaper to subscribers and newsstands five days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
Eliminating the Saturday paper seven weeks after dropping the Monday paper required a hard decision we did not want to make. But the reduction in two days will reduce our delivery costs, newsprint and ink expenses, and the production outlay required to run the presses.
You will continue to receive local news, features and sports daily on our website (www.register-herald.com). If you need assistance to activate your digital access, please call 304 255-4444.
The Register-Herald is much like any other business. Our operating model relies on revenues generated from subscriptions and from advertising, which make up 95 percent of the newspaper’s revenue.
The Register-Herald traces its history to the 1880s as a primary source of news and sports for Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming, Monroe and Summers counties. With the support of our subscribers and advertisers, we can continue to deliver local journalism you want and need in print and online well into the future.
If you have questions about our changes, email me at rmooney@register-herald.com. Or call me at 304 255-4402.
Thank you for your support over the years. Stay safe and stay strong.
Randy Mooney, Publisher The Register-Herald