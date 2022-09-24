Public health requires the trust of the public

Good relationships require constant communication. Not only is this true for personal relationships, but for relationships between government officials and those they serve.
One of the biggest challenges government officials faced at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was getting accurate, up-to-date information to health care workers and the general public as quickly as possible. In other words, they needed better communication skills.
Not only was this a problem for national leaders, but for local leaders as well.
According to Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer for the Fayette County Health Department, the need for better communication has been the biggest lesson learned by health officials throughout West Virginia. It is also a guide post for how health departments will meet the needs of their communities in the future.
Challenge accepted
The “importance of clear, concise communication” became imperative during the pandemic,” Stewart said. “The impact of communication is overlooked. It’s not objective. It’s not measurable. There are no numbers to turn in.”
However, the key to success at the local level was being able to sit with community leaders and health care partners for “respectful communication.”
Respectful communication meant that people “were where they said they would be.” It also meant a willingness to say “I don’t know” and being able to ask for help when needed.
Often, health leaders had to learn the best way to get much-needed information to the residents of each community, which at times required creative thinking.
For example, in Fayette County, residents in the Upper Kanawha Valley, including the towns of Smithers and Montgomery, gather information through word-of-mouth, she explained. As a result, she would make sure that information was distributed to local radio stations and that flyers were located at post offices and grocery stores. In communities like Oak Hill, residents gather information using social media.
“All facets of communication were highlighted as important pieces,” Stewart said. “We know our champions of communication and make sure they are accurately communicating to their constituents as well.”
“It’s important that people have a trusted source to deliver information, whether that’s in their church or their school or their community center,” she continued. “We have to make sure that all of those places are engaged and have accurate information they can share forward with their communities. This is especially true in West Virginia.”
She noted that as communication increased, important relationships were developed that led to the greatest changes for county health officials.
Greatest changes
The biggest change for county public health departments has been “entering the spotlight,” Stewart stated. People from every field including health care workers, first responders and even local residents are now reaching out to their local health departments not only for Covid related guidance, but for other infectious diseases and threats as well.
“There’s a level of expectation needed for up-to-date knowledge,” she said. “So, we are a resource for that, which is a good thing.”
She continued, “Public health, when it is done well, goes unnoticed. What we want to be is a strong partner and the lead for accurate and up-to-date information regarding infectious disease threats, and any other public health-related matters. We want to be trusted, and that goes for citizens as well as for those in health care.”
The pandemic also highlighted the importance of public health, and leaders are in the process of rebuilding public health to make it as strong as it needs to be.
“During the pandemic, we had to be flexible, nimble and agile just to keep up day-to-day,” Stewart said. “With that, if we have another – like monkeypox – it is easier to deploy resources. We have partnerships. We have systems in place now. It’s a well-oiled machine at this point. We have lots of growing to do, but I think we are definitely more ahead than we were during the pandemic.”
New normal
The pandemic lockdown forced public health departments to find alternative methods of providing services such as family planning and harm reduction, Stewart explained.
Today, those services in Fayette County are once again available on site, but officials learned that mobile operations are sometimes more effective at meeting community needs.
The Fayette County Health Department purchased a mobile unit to help with Covid-19 vaccination efforts, and it is now being utilized to help in other areas, like for HIV and STI (sexually transmitted infections) testing events. It is also being used to help with mobile services for family planning.
“We are now thinking more creatively about administering programs outside of the four walls of the health department,” Stewart said. “Public health is definitely a community-based approach, and with the barriers in our communities of transportation and the financial burdens of gasoline inflation, it has been a great tool to really meet people where they are.”
Community needs
“Substance use disorder in our community health assessment was identified as the largest concern of our community members,” Stewart said. “We are certainly seeing the after-effects of the pandemic just related to isolationism. People weren’t able to get to their appointments or group meetings.”
As a result, there was an increase in overdoses at the beginning of the pandemic, Stewart said.
“We are seeing some improvements in overdose rates, but certainly with the veracity of fentanyl in our community we are still seeing fentanyl deaths,” she said. “We are actively working to reduce overdoses in our community.”
The Fayette County Health Department recently participated in the statewide “Save a Life Day,” when free naloxone was distributed throughout West Virginia.
Additionally, Stewart said that they are working with a group of stakeholders to provide guidance on the best use of opioid settlement funding that will soon be distributed to Fayette County, among others.
Some counties will start receiving settlement funding as early as fall 2022, she noted. Each county will receive a percentage of funding as described in the attorney general’s memorandum of understanding sent to community leaders.
Continuing efforts
There are still people who arrive at the Fayette County Health Department to receive Covid vaccinations, Stewart said, but most beginning their primary series are in the pediatric age group.
“We have ordered the bivalent vaccine, and it should be here soon,” Stewart said. “We have had calls in regard to that.”
As for monkeypox concerns, Stewart explained they “are seeing pretty slow uptake of monkeypox vaccination in our communities. That’s not unique to Fayette County. We are seeing that across our region as well.”
Certain criteria, determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), must be met before a vaccination may be administered, she explained. Those criteria can be viewed on the CDC website, cdc.gov.
Stewart said that a person who wishes to receive a monkeypox vaccination only needs to call their local health department to have one scheduled.
Funding
“The future of public health care depends on funding,” Stewart noted, adding that without adequate funding, additional services designed to meet ever-changing community needs may not move forward.
Yet, “funding is still an issue,” she said. “We did receive infrastructure funding to implement programming for Covid-19. Those were three-year grants which will be ending during this fiscal year. So, we are at a transition point where we are going to need more funding if we want to continue to build a robust response for our public health systems.”
Community support
Stewart noted that the health department welcomes community involvement.
“Know that individual voices matter,” Stewart said. “Don’t hesitate to reach out. Stop by and visit us to learn more about programs offered and how each person can take a role in helping improve the health of the community.”
Department morale
“It’s been a pretty demanding two and half years,” Stewart stated.
She continued that not only were public health officials trying to provide for their communities, but they were being vilified while doing so due to increased health care politicalization.
“The pandemic has been very hard on the mental health of the public health workforce,” Stewart said. “I’ve seen that personally, and on a state and national level. So, it’s important to remember that people who work at the health department do have the best interests of the community at hand.”
“We are your friendly local health department,” she concluded. “We are here to keep us all safe and as healthy as possible as a community.”
