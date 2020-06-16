charleston — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy has announced the expanded availability of the Connections App, a resource launched in April with a goal to reduce isolation and offer support resources to West Virginians sustaining recovery from a substance use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connections App from CHESS Health is an engaging, evidence-based solution proven to improve treatment and long-term recovery outcomes for individuals with substance use disorder. The key functions of the Connections App are:
l Digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to teach and reinforce key recovery skills
l Online, moderated discussion groups with peers and secure messaging with clinicians and peer recovery support specialists to address patient isolation and provide 24/7 support
l Recovery progress tracking through daily and weekly check-ins, sobriety tracking, and treatment planning functions
l Appointment and medication reminders to improve adherence
l Video, audi, and written content to motivate and educate individuals
For more information about how to access the Connections App or the CHESS Health Platform, visit helpandhopewv.org.