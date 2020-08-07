Larry Yarbroff, right, sits with his wife, Mary, while visiting her at Chaparral House in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, July 10, 2020. For months, families have pined to see their loved ones in California's skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors to keep out the coronavirus. California's health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume at these facilities, but so far, few appear to be happening as infection rates surge in many communities.