Prospect League delays start to July 1

Anyone who thought the Cape Cod and Valley leagues canceling their summer college baseball seasons signaled the start of another domino effect got a surprise Wednesday afternoon.
Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien announced the league has decided to delay the start of its season rather than canceling. The season is now scheduled to start July 1, more than a month later than the original date of May 28.
The West Virginia Miners were scheduled to open up at home against Lafayette.
"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority," Bastien wrote in a statement. "We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met."
The Valley League announced its decision to cancel its season April 2 and the Cape Cod — the country's premier wood bat summer league — did the same last week amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The Prospect League is not alone. The Coastal Plain League also announced plans to open July 1.
This story will be updated.
