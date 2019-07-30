MONTGOMERY — An annual summer highlight in the Upper Kanawha Valley area, the Let's Get Moving Kid's Health & Safety Fair, will be held at Montgomery General Hospital this Friday, Aug. 2.
Dr. Traci Acklin, Montgomery Pediatrics and Montgomery General Hospital have announced that the 16th annual fair will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is expected to attract more than 300 children and a large number of vendors.
Libby Akers, the office manager for Montgomery Pediatrics, says the main aim of the fair is to "promote healthy living and healthy eating."
The free event will feature games, activities and educational opportunities for area school-age children, including a kids’ zone with inflatables, free health screenings, sports and fitness activities, fitted bicycle helmets, a photo booth and more.
A runners' theme will be observed this year, utilizing the slogan Cross the Finish Line to Fitness.
On Friday, children will register and receive a health record form and visit a variety of stations, including those measuring their height, weight, BMI and blood pressure, as well as participating in such tests as vision screening, having access to dental services, and assessing their flexibility. In addition, they will have several sports activities from which to choose, including soccer, tennis, volleyball and golf, and they are expected to participate in at least three of them to be eligible for prizes at the end of the day.
To help further the mission of children making healthy choices, the estimated 70 vendors slated to be on hand are asked to design their booths to be interactive — to incorporate some sort of activity, health screen or quiz geared toward making learning fun.
There is no charge for vendors to participate in the fair. In lieu of a fee, vendors donate items such as book bags, school supplies, sports equipment, bikes, books and helmets.
For more information, to reserve a booth or to make a donation, call Montgomery Pediatrics at 304-442-7427 or 304-442-7499, ext. 782.
Free parking will be available Friday in the MGH parking garage. The event will be staged rain or shine.
• • •
Sponsors for the fair include:
Providing corporate prize donations are:
There have also been numerous personal donations of bikes, back packs and school supplies, said Akers.
