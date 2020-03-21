The program and cleanup at the Arbuckle’s Fort property at Blaker’s Mill near Alderson scheduled for April 4 as a part of National Park Day has been postponed until further notice.
Sponsored by the Greenbrier Historical Society with assistance from the West Virginia Land Trust and The Archaeological Conservancy, this event was planned to be part of the American Battlefield Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event. Thousands of volunteers across the country ordinarily participate. For more information, visit www.battlefields.org.
Dr. Kim McBride, a prominent archaeologist who has specialized in pre-Revolutionary forts including many in the Greenbrier Valley, was planning to join history buffs, community leaders, and preservationists for this event.
Although much of this site is still in private hands, there is a joint effort by the West Virginia Land Trust and The Archaeological Conservancy to purchase the property and create a park. This effort is supported by the Greenbrier County Commission, the Summers County Historic Landmarks Commission, the Greenbrier Historical Society and many others.
The West Virginia Land Trust is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to protecting West Virginia’s natural lands, recreational access, historic sites, scenic areas, water quality, family farms and more.