Gov. Jim Justice has signed a proclamation declaring this week as National Skilled Nursing Care Week in he state, in honor of the more than 15,000 West Virginians who work in nursing homes here.
“These people are on the front lines, fighting this terrible epidemic,” Gov. Justice said. “This week is a time that you should recognize all of our nursing home residents as well and honor them and our nursing home workers for all that they’ve done.
“We’ve all worked together. We were the first state in the nation to test all of our nursing homes,” Justice said in a press release. “We’ve led the way on that and we’re continuing to try to stay on top of this because we know these people are the most vulnerable of all.”