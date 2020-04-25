Princeton Health Care Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

Princeton — One employee of a local health care center is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a representative of the center said Saturday.
Princeton Health Care Center announced the results of statewide testing ordered by Gov. Jim Justice. The center issued a statement Saturday about the current results.
"One staff member that does not have direct contact with residents has tested positive," according to the statement issued by Stefanie Compton RN, BSHA, NHA of Princeton Health Care Center. Compton added that this employee did not show any symptoms.
"The employee is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home," Compton said.
Tests have been performed on 289 residents and staff members, and 231 results had been received. There were 58 test results (13 residents and 45 employees) pending.
"We are continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our residents and employees according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus. We continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps," Compton said.
"Our team remains committed to caring for our residents and each other. We continue to foster a nurturing environment while also meeting the medical needs of those entrusted to us," she stated. "We will provide updates as they become available on our website and Facebook page."
