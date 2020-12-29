Princeton Community almost at capacity

PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital is on the threshold of a crisis in having the capacity to provide enough beds and staff to treat in-patients and is urging anyone with a less acute illness to go to a clinic or MedExpress and not the emergency room.
Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH, said Tuesday morning the hospital now has 50 COVID-19 patients and a total of 125 in-patients, some of whom are waiting in the ER for a bed.
“It’s a capacity and staffing issue,” she said, with only 117 beds and staff facing COVID issues as well. “A lot of staff are quarantined and some are positive for COVID.”
Morgan said both the Princeton and Bluefield emergency departments are facing the same issue and the public can help by not going to either unless it is an acute emergency.
“We have seen a steady increase in COVID patients which is making care for all of our patients very challenging,” she said. “We want to continue to treat those who need to come to the emergency room, but less acute health issues should go to clinics and MedExpress. We are at the point we are holding admitted patients in the ER.”
Morgan said at this point another problem is patients cannot be transferred to another hospital.
“We have been trying,” she said. “But they (other hospitals) are having the same issues. This increase in COVID patients throughout West Virginia is having an impact on all hospitals.”
Morgan also expressed concern of a possible post-Christmas surge.
“That is what I am afraid of,” she said.