More than 60 patients lined up at Primary Care Plus in Beckley on Wednesday for a blood test that will determine if they have had COVID-19 in the past.
"We started the tests yesterday," said Heather Vines-Tillery, who is vice-president of national markets and strategy for Team Health, the Tennessee-based company that owns Primary Care Plus on Brookshire Lane. "We saw about thirty-ish patients.
"Today, that number doubled, so there's definite interest in the testing."
One female patient in her 50s, who asked not to be identified, showed up before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. She said she had visited on Tuesday afternoon. Primary Care Plus staff told her to come early on Wednesday morning.
She said she and a friend want to know if they could have possibly had COVID-19 in late February and early March. The patient said she had visited the doctor twice in late February. She tested negative for the flu, and her doctor was not alarmed by the results of a chest x-ray, which were not completely clear.
Doctors' tests never found the reason for her symptoms, which included extreme exhaustion, pink eye, a persistent and strong cough and initial nausea. She said that she never developed a fever, sore throat or chills.
"I was exhausted," she said. "So exhausted I could barely function."
Since then, she has had a residual cough. She hopes the antibody test will let her know if her sickness was COVID-19.
Vines-Tillery reported the serology test looks for antibodies in the blood to detect if a patient has evidence of a previous COVID-19 infection. She explained that antibodies develop when the immune system responds to a germ, usually a virus or a bacterium.
In this case, doctors are testing for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, an infection that can be fatal.
"With other diseases, IgG is one type of antibody that usually develops three to four weeks after infection," she explained. "Once a person has IgG antibodies, their immune system may recognize the germ and be able to fight it the next time the body is exposed to the virus."
Patients get three results.
A reactive result indicates that antibodies are present and the patient had the virus. A nonreactive result means no antibodies were detected. However, a person with a nonreactive result could still be infected. Patients who believe they are infected should have a COVID-19 test that diagnoses active cases of the virus.
An indeterminate result means that the test did not produce a clear reactive or nonreactive result.
Vines-Tillery said a typical candidate for the antibody test has no current symptoms but has experienced symptoms in the past or suspect that they had a prior infection.
"A provider will evaluate the patient and determine which test — antibody, PCR (detects active virus) or no test — is best for the patient, based on current and past symptoms," she explained.
The antibody test is performed via an on-site blood draw and then sent to a lab, she said. Primary Care Plus staff will call patients with results.
Vines-Tillery said that test results were initially expected to take 36 to 48 hours. The patient, however, said that she was told by clinic staff on Wednesday that she could wait up to two weeks, due to increased numbers of patients who were seeking the test on Wednesday.
In a press release, Vines-Tillery added that patients should check with their insurers to see if their insurance will cover whole or partial cost of the test.
"Many insurers have said that they will cover the cost of the test, but we encourage patients to confirm coverage of the antibody test with their insurance company," she said.
Wait times are over an hour, she said.
Antibody tests are supplied by a national company to TeamHealth. Primary Care Plus is the only TeamHealth clinic in West Virginia, she said.
"We're taking polls from the community, how much more we should prepare, and keeping in contact with our national supplier, as well as Team Health, just to see if we need to fill any gaps for them," she said.
"They're doing a great job of assessing what we have," she added of Primary Care Plus.
She said that data regarding the number of positives may or may not be published to the Beckley community, once TeamHealth has reviewed the data.
Primary Care Plus is located at 124 Brookshire Lane in Beckley.