Monday’s report: Active cases of Covid continued their upward trajectory of recent weeks despite a slight decrease in numbers from Saturday to Sunday, falling from 2,002 to 1,964. One week ago, however, actives were at 1,343 and two weeks ago, on May 1, active cases stood at 854.
Over the past month, the number of active cases in the state has more than quadrupled.
Across the nine-county region of southern West Virginia, active cases were up to 385 in the Monday report, up 31 percent (294) from May 10 and 115 percent from May 2 (179).
Raleigh County, the most populous of the nine, record 129 active cases on Monday, up 39 from one week ago.
Punctuating the recent statewide spike in the spread of the disease was a sudden jump in the positive test rate back into double digits, 11.58 percent on Sunday, up from 7.55 percent the day before. The new mark was the highest the metric has been since Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, when it came in at 17.24 percent on its way down to 1.04 percent on April 2.
Statewide, hospitalizations were up to 138 after falling to 77 on April 20, while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator both continued moving sideways at 19 and 9 cases respectively.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) tallied two more deaths over the weekend, pushing the state’s total to 1,964. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old female from Berkeley County and another 75-year-old female, also from Berkeley County.