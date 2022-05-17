Tuesday’s report: An unwelcome blast from the past showed up Tuesday in the state’s daily Covid report as the positive test rate skied to 20.88 percent – the highest that measurement has been since it spiked to 22.39 percent on Jan. 31.
Active Covid cases, meanwhile, slipped lower for a second consecutive day, falling to 1,830 from a recent high of 2,002 in the Monday report – the same day that the positive test rate had stuck its head above the double-digit line, ending the day at 11.53 percent, up from 7.51 percent the day before.
Hospitalizations were down by six to 133 while the number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit moved up one to 22. The number of patients on a ventilator dropped from 10 to nine.
The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of eight more people in its latest report, pushing the total to 6,903.
Confirmed dead were a 64-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 94-year-old female from Marion County, and a 91-year-old female from Cabell County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year-old male from Marion County, a 75-year-old female from Mineral County, a 63-year-old male from Ohio County, and a 78-year-old female from Logan County. These deaths range from March through April 2022.