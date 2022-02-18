Friday’s report: Covid counts continued to weaken in the state’s daily report on Friday, as active cases fell to 4,768 from 4,857, and that is down from 8,076 one week ago and 11,116 from two weeks ago.
The trend, in other words, is heading in the right direction.
The positive test rate was down, too, falling to 9.15 percent from 9.87 percent, the second consecutive day it had been in single digits after spending every day above 10 percent since Dec. 24, 2021.
Hospitalizations fell by five, from 745 to 740, after hitting a record 1,097 on Feb. 2. The number of patients in an intensive care unit was down a dozen, from 192 to 180, while the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support fell from 112 to 107.
The daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 16 more people had died of Covid over the previous 24 hours, pushing the state’s total to 6,162.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 63-year-old female from Randolph County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, a 62-year-old male from Randolph County, a 63-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old female from Fayette County, a 71-year-old female from Mingo County, a 55-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old male from Wood County, an 81-year-old female from Mason County, a 65-year-old male from Marion County, and a 92-year-old female from Clay County.