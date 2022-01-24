Positive test rate and active cases running high in region

While health experts with the World Health Organization say that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus offers “plausible hope” for a return to normalcy in the months ahead, that end game is not yet here. Not in West Virginia.
Pandemic statistics from West Virginia over the weekend continued their recent spike, pushing active Covid cases above 20,000 again – 21,717 on Saturday and 21,417 on Sunday, acording to the Monday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state’s positive test rate, too, remained high, hitting a record 25.42 percent on Sunday, the eighth reading above 20 in the past nine days, and the 11th such reading since the first of the year.
Regionally, seven of nine counties posted higher percentage test rates on Sunday with Summers County at 40.85 percent leading the way. Both Fayette (32.15 percent) and Raleigh (30.22 percent) counties were above 30 percent and on the rise. Mercer was at 27.77 percent, Nicholas at 27.47, Greenbrier at 24.85 percent, Wyoming at 18.98, Monroe at 14.50 and McDowell at 14.43.
The elevated rate of positive tests were relfected in active Covid case numbers around the region with all nine counties posting higher numbers than on Friday.
Summers County’s count nearly doubled with 177 active cases reported Monday compared to 96 on Friday.
McDowell County was up from 132 to 215, a gain of 83 or nearly 63 percent.
Fayette’s number jumped 240 cases, from 548 to 788, or nearly 44 percent, while Greenbrier’s actives were rose from 288 to 396, a 37.5 percent gain.
Mercer County gained 184 cases, up 33.5 percent, pushing its total to 733.
Monroe County, despite a lower percentage rate compared with other counties in the region still managed to tack on 83 cases, a 47.7 percent increase to 257 total cases.
Nicholas County added 112 cases, a nearly 41 percent gain, while Raleigh County counted 1,163 active cases on Sunday, up 149 or 14.7 percent.
Wyoming County added 113 cases to 521, a 27.7 percent climb.
The DHHR counted 36 more Covid related deaths over the weekend, including five from Raleigh County, which has reported 259 deaths cumulatively. Statewide, 5,645 deaths have been reported.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old female from Ohio County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 96-year-old male from Brooke County, a 50-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 78-year-old male from Grant County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year-old male from Mineral County, a 66-year-old male from Lewis County, an 84-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old male from Jackson County, a 71-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old female from Preston County, a 76-year-old female from Putnam County, a 73-year-old male from Lewis County, a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year-old male from Marion County, a 68-year-old female from Ohio County, a 29-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 55-year-old male from Wood County, a 44-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Mineral County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, a 64-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old female from Ohio County, a 67-year-old female from Cabell County, a 65-year-old female from Marshall County, a 71-year-old female from Wood County, and a 67-year-old male from Raleigh County.
Dr. Hans Kluge, the director for the W.H.O.’s European region, warned that it was too early for nations to drop their guard, but he said that between vaccination and natural immunity through infection, “Omicron offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization.”
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus, said on Sunday that while there would be pain in the weeks ahead, especially as Omicron moves through the unvaccinated, the hope was that the continued spread of Omicron would not disrupt society as what has already transpired over the past two years.