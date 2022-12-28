Active Covid cases stayed above 1,000 in the latest report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the positive test rate climbed higher into double digits, but deaths remained at zero for a 10th consecutive day and the number of new cases fell dramatically from 1,466 in the Tuesday report to 461 on Wednesday.
Active cases edged up from 1,078 to 1,085, marking the 14th consecutive day above the 1,000 threshold. And in another sign that the spread of Covid since Thanksgiving Day is becoming more pervasive, the positive test rate came in at 12.41 percent in the Wednesday report, up from 10.86 percent the previous day. That marked the third consecutive day in double digits and the fifth day in the last nine that the rate came in above 10 percent.
Hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since Sept. 13 when 312 patients were being treated for Covid in West Virginia hospitals. In the Wednesday report, the number of patients was up to 309 from 279 the previous day. The rise has been particularly acute among all other Covid measures, nearly tripling with a 171 percent jump from 114 patients on Nov. 23.
– By J. Damon Cain
