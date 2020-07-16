The rate of positive tests for Covid-19 took a sharp turn upward on Thursday in West Virginia with the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources reporting a rate of 5.79 percent with 73 new confirmed cases out of 1,261 lab results.
Gov. Jim Justice has said that a daily test rate of 3.00 would spur him to act. Over the past seven days, the state has recorded 769 Covid cases out of 20,319 lab results for a positive test rate over 3.78 percent.
Justice targeted Monongalia County on Monday, closing down bars for 10 days as that county’s numbers had spiked in recent weeks.
Statewide, the governor also closed festivals, fairs and outdoor concerts on Monday. On July 6, Justice issued a mandatory mask executive ordinance but did not include a penalty for anyone disobeying the order.
Businesses are issuing their own mask orders as spread of the disease worsens. In recent days, Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger were among the biggest to issue mandatory mask rules for their stores nationwide, joining the list of businesses with face covering requirements growing as Covid-19 cases rise.
Monongalia’s confirmed cases eased in Thursday’s DHHR daily report, adding nine to push its state-leading total to 633.
Kanawha County, meanwhile, added 21 confirmed cases, according to the DHHR tally. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, however, announced Thursday that it had counted 495 total cases and 12 probable cases of Covid-19. The DHHR numbers typically lag the county level reports.
Also in Kanawha County, the sheriff’s department announced on Thursday that three staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. The county’s health department has started contact tracing and identifying people whom these individuals may have come in contact with.
Also on Thursday, the DHHR confirmed the death of an 84-year-old man from Jackson County, the state’s 99th Covid-19-related death.
In southern West Virginia, Fayette County added six cases, pushing its total to 95, and Raleigh County added two cases. All other counties reported no additional cases.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (536/19), Boone (50/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (202/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (14/0), Fayette (95/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (257/5), Kanawha (463/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (120/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (633/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (162/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (85/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (191/10), Wyoming (7/0).