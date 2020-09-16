Positive case of Covid-19 involving a school bus

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department has notified Raleigh County Schools of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 on a school bus that serves Ridgeview, Independence Middle and Independence High School.
The health department is working closely with Raleigh County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual who tested positive.
Any individual who rides Bus 57 should remain home and contact the county health department at 304-252-8531 ext 0.
This is a developing story.