charleston — When most people hear the word “poison,” or learn about the West Virginia Poison Center or Mr. Yuk, they think of a child getting into household cleaning supplies.
People who do not have children in their home often wonder why they should have the West Virginia Poison Center’s number readily available.
However, poisonings can happen to anyone, at any age, anywhere, and at any time — a senior who accidentally took their spouse’s medication, a teenager who took too much medicine on purpose, or an employee who accidentally splashed a chemical on their skin.
The West Virginia Poison Center handles calls about:
• Accidental poisonings of children and adults
• Drug overdoses
• Bites and stings
• Reactions to drugs and chemicals
• Drug interactions
• Hazardous material exposure
• Poisonings from drugs of abuse
Everyone, at any age, should have the poison center’s number readily available: 1-800-222-1222.