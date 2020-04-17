Plateau Medical Group of Oak Hill has made it possible for patients to see their primary care provider or specialist using a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Telehealth or virtual visits allow patients to talk with a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant just as they would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home.
Although some appointments require a physician examination in order for the provider to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction.
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically preferred, although some payers will cover only visits by phone.