American Legion Post 32, the City of Beckley, Visit Southern WV and local residents are teaming up to host the annual Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.
Due to Covid-19 concerns and the inability to social distance during a traditional downtown parade, this year’s parade will be a reverse parade. Parade entries will line up around the circle at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport and stay in place. Spectators can view the entries from their vehicles as they drive around the airport circle in front of the terminal.
Static displays (floats, vehicles or booths) celebrating veterans, sharing military history or specific wars, a branch of service, or showing appreciation of veterans are encouraged.
Awards for first, second and third place will be presented to the best patriotic/veterans appreciation entries. McDonald's will present awards to the best Scout entry. Military vehicles, classic cars, bands, emergency vehicles and other entries are welcome.
To register for the reverse parade, complete an entry form found on the city’s website (www.beckley.org) or call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 to request the information by mail or email.
Line-up for parade entries will begin at 9:30 a.m.; displays/floats must be in place by 10:45 a.m. Spectators who wish to see the parade by driving through in their vehicle should plan to arrive at the airport anytime between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The line of vehicles to see the event will form along Airport Industrial Park Road.
For 70 years, American Legion Post 32 in Beckley has hosted a Veterans Day Parade on the 11th day of the 11th month starting at 11 a.m. This was the time of the signing of the peace treaty that ended World War I.
“The committee who helps organize our Veterans Parade each year met to consider options on how to honor our veterans this year. Our veterans, when called upon to serve our country, did not ask if it was dangerous to serve, but responded with commitment. The organizing committee wants to continue honoring our Veterans, but in a safe way, so we decided that a reverse parade would be the best option for this year," according to Bill Miller, who organizes the vintage military vehicle group.
Tom Cochran, manager of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, welcomed the event and added that the airport is a fitting location, not only for logistics but also history. The airport was built and dedicated to those who gave their lives in World War II. This dedication took place in 1952. A news story about the airport dedication in 1952 is at https://www.newspapers.com/clip/37691/beckley-post-herald/.
The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is also planning its annual “Healing Fields” event at the museum on Harper Road. That ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. To remember or honor veterans in the annual Healing Fields, contact the museum to reserve a flag in their name. Forms are available now; the cost is $5. Visit the museum’s Facebook page or website or call 304-253-1775.