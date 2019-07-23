Plans discussed for Beckley VA nursing home

State lawmakers heard plans Tuesday about a potential nursing home for veterans in Beckley.
Dennis Davis, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, spoke to members of the West Virginia Legislative Select Committee on Veterans' Affairs about the plan moving forward.
He told members he had wanted to request funds for the Beckley VA nursing facility last year, but due to a problem with the nursing home in Clarksburg, his funding request had to be redirected.
"We had to come to you for $6 million to retire some debt," Davis said.
Now that the debt has been handled, he said he's again seeking funds for the Beckley facility.
"It is desperately needed."
He said he has spoken with the Governor's Office, and they have requested further information, including the cost of the building and operational costs after construction.
"The staff and I are working on that, and we will get that to them soon," Davis said. "Hopefully it'll be on your agenda in January."
During a meeting earlier this month in Beckley about volunteer transportation, Davis also mentioned the prospect of the nursing home.
He said the Department of Agriculture donated property in Beckley for the facility — 17 acres, he noted Tuesday.
Davis previously said blueprints had not yet been drawn, but he estimated $12 million will be needed for the facility.
West Virginia currently has one VA nursing home located in Clarksburg. According to press materials, the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility has a full-time physician on staff and registered nurses available around the clock.
At the facility, there are 100 beds available, along with a 20-bed unit for specialized memory care needs. Amenities include courtyards, billiards, outdoor gardens, a chapel, a library, walking paths and more.
