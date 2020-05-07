Plans announced for Greenbrier County graduations

LEWISBURG — Like other school systems in West Virginia, Greenbrier County Schools is creating a new model for this year’s high school graduation ceremonies.
At a Thursday morning press conference in his office inside Greenbrier Hall, Superintendent Jeff Bryant announced that commencement ceremonies will be held, as originally scheduled, on May 29 for Greenbrier West High School’s 76 graduates and May 30 for Greenbrier East High School’s 250 graduates. Each ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., and both will be in the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot, across U.S. 219 South from the fairgrounds in Fairlea.
A media release issued in conjunction with the press conference termed the events “modified in-person commencement ceremonies.”
Bryant emphasized that the first priority in the process to come up with graduation ceremonies that would appropriately honor the graduates, while also observing public health regulations during the novel coronavirus pandemic, was to confer with students.
“We wanted to listen intently (to the students) — be quiet and listen,” Bryant said.
Students emphatically said they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted on the dates that were originally scheduled. Most had had that date circled on the calendar since the school year began, and there was fear that if the ceremonies were postponed until later in the summer, many grads wouldn’t be able to participate due to commitments to military service, jobs and colleges or trade schools.
The board of education also collaborated with the county Health Department to ensure plans would meet health and social distancing requirements and worked with the state’s Graduation Task Force — a body that includes superintendents from all 55 counties. Principals from both of the county’s public high schools were also involved in the process, Bryant said.
“Under-promise, over-deliver was our motto,” he added.
While he acknowledged that graduation ceremonies this year will vary from county to county, the format chosen for Greenbrier “is what we felt we needed to do.”
On the evenings of the respective ceremonies, two vehicles per graduate will be admitted to the free parking lot for the graduation processional, and there will be designated areas in the lot for participant parking and nonparticipant parking.
Student speeches will be delivered in person from a stage set up on the paved portion of the parking lot and broadcast on Radio Greenbrier/The Bear 103.1. Following the speeches, the cap-and-gown-clad grads will be invited to step outside their vehicles and flip the tassels on their mortarboards in unison before re-entering their cars for the procession to the stage where they will be individually recognized and presented with a diploma cover (diplomas and transcripts having been mailed beforehand). They will then step from the stage for the traditional graduation photo.
Bryant said a lot of personnel will be on site to direct traffic and make sure each ceremony proceeds smoothly.
“It’s a huge milestone in their life for these young people,” he said.
The media release quotes Bryant as saying, “A great deal of care and commitment has gone into creating a special in-person ceremony that promises to be a memorable event for the Class of 2020.”
He also noted in that document that each of the high schools will invite the 2020 graduating classes to a special ceremony once it’s “safe for large groups to assemble.”
“Our high school principals are committed to providing graduates an opportunity for a class processional, group photo and time together with their classmates,” Bryant said.
